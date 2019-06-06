Victoria Park Lake Voted As Number One On TripAdvisor

Greater Shepparton's Victoria Park Lake has been voted the number one 'thing to do in Shepparton' on popular travel guide website, TripAdvisor.

Glowing website reviews have awarded the lake precinct TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence award for the past five years, inducting the Victoria Park Lake into the website's Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Councillor Kim O’Keeffe said it was pleasing to see the town’s natural beauty being awarded.

“The lake is the heart of our city and is a popular space for locals and visitors to relax and enjoy our natural beauty,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“Council prides itself on having open public spaces in our municipality to match our beautiful waterways and bushlands which make up our region.

“Over the years Council has dedicated projects to enhance the features of the lake area by adding in features of the likes of the walking tracks, the Skate Park, events space and family precinct to be used for cycling, picnics, fishing, bird watching and outdoor entertainment.”

TripAdvisor users praise the lake area for its excellent facilities, barbeque area, playgrounds for all ages and abilities, the walking tracks and tranquil scenery.

The walking track around the lake is close to two kilometres and connects to the city’s shared pathway network which runs through areas of natural beauty including forestry and river environments.

“Victoria Park Lake is also the home for many of our festivals and events such as Converge on the Goulburn, Shepparton Festival, Goulburn Vibes and our weekend Parkruns,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“It is one of the first things you see entering the city’s CBD and leaves a lasting impression for our visitors.”

Head to www.visitshepparton.com.au to see the Many Great Things to see and do around Greater Shepparton.