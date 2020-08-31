Victoria Park Lake Will Be Sealed Off This Week For Works

If you were planning on a leisurely stroll around Victoria Park Lake this week, you may have to change your plans!

The Greater Shepparton City Council has plans to install a drainage pipe under the sealed path at Victoria Park Lake on Tuesday, September 1st.

The affected area will be adjacent to the carpark at the new SAM site and is expected to be closed from 7AM until 7PM.

If you're dead set on that stroll around Victoria Lake Park, fear not, you can still access the area, although there will be a detour and all cyclists and pedestrians will be required to follow signage.

The Greater Shepparton City Council thanks locals for their cooperation!

