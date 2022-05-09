Victoria Police Arrest Melton Man Who Held A Knife To A Taxi Driver

22-year-old in custody

Article heading image for Victoria Police Arrest Melton Man Who Held A Knife To A Taxi Driver

A man has been arrested in Melton on Monday after he threatened a taxi driver with a knife.

Police arrested the alleged 22-year-old involved in the incident.

Investigators say the driver routinely picked up a passenger on Church Street around 6.30am Monday morning.

The man threatened the driver with a weapon, requesting he be driven to Hampton park.

In Oaktree Drive, the taxi driver called police after the man fled the vehicle.

A short time later, police arrested the 22-year-old from Melton and seized a knife.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.auExternal Link

TAXI DRIVER
knife
Melton
VIctoria Police
