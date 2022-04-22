Victoria Police Extend Operation Compass Ahead Of Long Weekend

Victoria Police are in the second week of a road safety blitz, catching drivers who ignore road laws this ANZAC weekend.

Operation compass kicked off over the Easter weekend, with a key focus on regional road during school holidays to target those speeding and driving recklessly.

Police say thousands of drivers were caught last weekend, Victoria Police's efforts detected 8000 offences over the first five days since the operation began.

Given the historic high-risk period of Easter and the ANZAC weekend to follow, a large police presence will remain in various regional areas.

Victoria Police said an alarming one in every 326 motorists were caught drink driving through the first five days.

Gisborne Police Station Senior Sergeant Amanda Cohen said reminding the community to slow down is of utmost importance.

"Operation Compass phase two will continue over the Anzac Day long weekend from 12:01am Friday, April 22 until 23:59pm on Monday, April 25,” Senior Sergeant Cohen said.

"Major focus will continue to be on impaired driving, speed, fatigue, distraction offences and seatbelt compliance."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.