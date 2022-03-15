Victoria Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Gaming Venue

Victoria detectives are searching for two men over an alleged armed robbery at a family bistro in Kialla last year.

According to police, two men stormed the gaming venue at Pepper Inn with knives at around 11:55PM on December 9.

A number of staff and patrons then ran from the venue.

The men are then believed to have threatened a male staff member before demanding money.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The male staff member then handed the men cash before they fled the scene in a blue sedan.

Armed Crime Squad detectives have released pictures of both men and are still investigating the robbery.

Police are asking anyone who recognises or has information about the men to contact police.

One man has a large frame while the second man is of a thinner build.

One of the men was wearing a light hoodie, black gloves and a black face mask while the second man was wearing a dark hoodie and dark gloves.

Police are also seeking out anyone who may have seen the men exit the venue following the robbery.

If you or someone you know has information pertaining to the robbery, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.