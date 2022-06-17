Victoria Police Put Motorist On Alert Following Horrid Period Of Lives Lost On Roads

Victoria Police has issued a critical road safety alert as the state enters a high-risk period for death and serious injury.

This time last year, 18 lives were lost in two weeks and police are concerned similar numbers may be reported as winter weather reduced visibility and creates hazardous driving conditions.

The alert was issued this morning and comes as five lives were lost on Victoria roads in the last 48 hours across Bundoora, Buxton, Flynn, Geelong, and Thornhill Park.

The fatalities bring the state’s total lives lost to 114 – 19 higher than this time last year.

Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said now is the time to be “complacent” when driving on the state’s roads.

“We are entering a high-risk period on Victorian roads that saw 18 lives lost last year. Now is not the time to be complacent when getting behind the wheel,” he said.

“Slowing down, remaining alert and being extra cautious when roads are wet or visibility is affected are simple, but life-saving measures all motorists can take to protect themselves and other road users.

“Police will remain highly visible and on the lookout for any risky driver behaviour. We are determined to do everything we can to ensure this period does not become synonymous with road trauma.”

Distractions and speed were recognised as the most common factors in fatal crashes in the period of concern from June 19 to July 4, coinciding with the winter school holidays.

Victoria Police’s plea follows a state-wide road policing operation over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend which detected more than 5,000 traffic offences.

