Victoria Records 1,419 New Cases As State Prepares For Omicron Variant

As the state remains on high alert for the Omicron virus, Victoria has recorded another 1,419 new cases of Covid along with 10 Covid related deaths.

There are currently 12,728 active cases across the state with the death toll now at 527 people from the latest Delta outbreak.

There are 288 people in hospital with the virus, 41 of these cases are in intensive care with 20 on ventilators.

Another 50 are still in intensive care however, health officials have clarified that these infections are no longer active.

The new numbers come from 70,343 tests returned yesterday.

Another 4,019 doses of the Covid vaccine were distributed at state-run locations yesterday with many more jabs administered via GPs.

The new cases come as the state prepares to find the new Omicron variant circulating throughout the community as new cases continue to pop up across the country, specifically in NSW.

Victoria has since cracked down on quarantine requirements for international travellers following news of the spread of the new variant.

Health Minister Martin Foley today announced he would not be surprised if the variant was already in Victoria.

"We wouldn't be surprised, given the arrangements that we've seen in New South Wales and around the globe, that it might well be ticking along out there at the moment, but there's been no cases reported so far," he said.

