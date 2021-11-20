Victoria Records 1166 COVID Cases As Reopening Begins

Victoria has recorded 1166 new cases of COVID-19, and a reported five deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Figures are lower than the previous day, as Melbourne prepares to return to a 'COVID-normal' with the reopening of hospitality, nightclubs, retail and more.

On Friday the state recorded 1273 cases, which was an increase from Thursday when 1007 new cases were reported. Victoria ticked off easing of restrictions on Friday night, with the number of people aged 12 and older who are fully vaccinated inches closer to 90%. On Saturday, the total number of people in intensive care stands at 55.

Density requirements have been scrapped across Victoria, among other new freedoms - leading to less current restrictions than New South Wales.

