Victoria Records 183 New Cases As Exposure Sites Climb

Victoria has recorded 183 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, as the state pushes to get more residents vaccinated ahead of a rapidly growing outbreak.

Of the new cases, 101 have been linked to known outbreaks, there were 29,950 vaccines administered and there were 48,487 tests.

The Victorian branch of the AMA is concerned about the burden of cases could have on the health system.

President Doctor Roderick McRae has told the ABC it's unknown if the public system will cope.

"This entire COVID management now, it's a little bit like we have a cyclone or maybe three cyclones off the coast of Australia, and we're just wondering what the weather impact is going to be, and clearly it's starting to rain very heavily. New South Wales is much worse than Victoria, and Victoria is staying the course. The numbers have not gone up exponentially but they could," he said.

You can check out the latest Victorian exposure sites here.

