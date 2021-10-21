Victoria Records 2189 New Infections As Melbourne’s Lockdown Ends

On Melbourne's momentous day the state reported 2189 new infections and tragically 16 Covid-related deaths.

Victoria now has 23,230 active coronavirus cases, with 784 people in hospital, with 145 of those in ICU and 94 on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from 77,036 swab delivered on Thursday, while 38,339 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with thousands more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Friday morning, 71 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, with targets of 80 per cent expected to be met ahead of schedule with Melbourne in line for a “super Saturday” as 30 new walk-in clinics will open to boost the state's rollout.

The latest tracking data revealing that Victoria could hit the next double-dosed milestone by 30 October, as opposed to early mapping estimates of November 5.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra said the state deserves further easing of restrictions with vaccine uptakes exceeding expectations.

“Victorians have done everything asked of them and we are smashing the vaccination targets, which should be rewarded with a Super Saturday reopening,” he said.

Another important turning point was reached on Thursday, with 90 per cent of Victorians now having had at least one jab.

