Victoria Records 246 COVID Cases As Doctors Push AstraZeneca

Victoria clocked 246 new COVID cases on Tuesday; with 90 infections linked to known outbreaks, and 156 deemed a mystery.

The new cases were detected from more than 43,000 tests, with nearly 1800 active cases across the state.

Meanwhile, Victorian doctors are pushing the AstraZeneca vaccine with veracity, encouraging people to stop waiting around for access to Pfizer doses.

To date around 61 per cent of Victorians have received at least one dose of either vaccine, falling shy of the national average at 63.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Health authorities have warned that daily infections will climb in an upward trajectory, unless people stick to public health orders.

With most of regional Victoria likely to be lifted out of lockdown this week, Health Minister Martin Foley said the path out of lockdown should not be seen as a “snapback” to the freedoms allowed earlier in the year.

“The regions may continue to be at risk, as we have seen with a combination of importing the virus particularly from NSW and making sure that the metropolitan Melbourne leaks don’t get into our regions,”

Tuesday’s cases were reported from 43,858 test results processed on Monday, as 32,300 doses of vaccine were delivered at state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites.

