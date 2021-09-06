Victoria Records 264 New COVID Cases As Dedicated VCE Student Vaccine Hotline Freezes

Victoria recorded a whooping 246 new COVID infections on Monday with cases concentrated in the northern suburbs.

Included in the state's highest tally in more than a year, were 121 infections linked to known outbreaks, with 125 catalogued as mystery cases.

There are now 1619 active COVID-19 cases in the state while the number of exposure sites on the health department's website has ballooned to more than 1000.

Included in the new listings are apartment buildings in Docklands and North Melbourne, along with a section of the emergency department at Frankston Hospital.

Meantime, the priority vaccination hotline for VCE students froze up less than half an hour after going live at 8am Monday morning.

Thousands of frustrated parents and student are reported of either an engaged signal, being told the number was unavailable, or directed to disconnect and call back.

The phone number is 1800 434 144.



