Victoria Records 34 More Deaths, Hospital Cases Continue Plunge

Victoria has reported 34 further COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, as the number of patients in hospital continues its downward trajectory.

The number of Victorians in hospital sits at 851, down from 873 in Monday's statistics.

106 of those patients are in ICU, and 30 of the tally are currently using ventilator systems.

Just over 11,000 cases were reported by the Department of Health.

The total number of active cases statewide is down to 72,710, a drop of almost 4,000 from the previous day.

It comes as the Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton was questioned over the governments to issue 'code brown' last month.

However, Sutton revealed on Monday he had no say in the health decision, revealing the state government haven't been taking advice from the CHO.

Sutton stated the hospital numbers are likely peaking, while Health Minister Martin Foley said the health system is still battling in a high-pressure environment.

Opposition Health Minister Georgie Crozier said declaration of Code Brown and why it is still in place.

"There are tens of thousands of Victorians who are waiting for their surgery [who] are desperate to have that essential surgery," Mr Crozier said.

"It's vital for their wellbeing, and why are we still in this Code Brown?"

Code Brown was issued two weeks ago, following reports by health authorities of the need to open up more hospital beds and transfer patients with less-severe illnesses to other sites.

