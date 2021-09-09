Victoria Records 344 New COVID Cases Amid Calls To Match NSW’s Roadmap Out Of Lockdown

Victoria has clocked its biggest tally since the Delta outbreak began with 344 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one death.

Of the reported cases, 149 are linked to known outbreaks, with the remaining 195 a mystery.

The Melbourne Briefing

In the meantime, the State Opposition, and business leaders have called for Victoria to match New South Wales in their roadmap out of lockdown.

The Reopening NSW Roadmap delivers generously bestowed freedoms to those who are fully vaccinated once the state reaches its 70 per cent inoculation targets.

However, Premier Daniel Andrews has refused to budge, with-holding what Victorian exiting out of lockdown could look like once 70 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Australia Medical Association's Danielle McMullen said they are concerned that NSW could have bitten off more than they could chew, offering too much, too fast.

"Would have preferred to see a bit more of a staged re-opening, and in particular we would have liked to see some more information from the government about how they expect this reopening plan will impact on case numbers and the impact on our health system in particular" - Danielle McMullen

It comes as regional Victorian, expect for greater Shepparton have embarked on their first day out of lockdown with eased restrictions.

