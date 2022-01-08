Victoria Records 44,155 New Covid Cases Overnight

Victoria has recorded 44,155 new Covid cases and four more Covid related deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are now 752 people hospitalised with the virus, 104 people in ICU and 23 people on ventilators.

The numbers come from 22,051 rapid antigen tests and 22,104 PCR tests returned yesterday.

This brings the current total number of active cases to 146,863.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

While numbers remain high, they are expected to grow as Health Minister Martin Foley announced numbers may be inaccurate as people who undergo both RAT and PCR testing are counted twice.

Case numbers are quickly rising above NSW Covid case numbers for a second time with NSW recording 30,062 new cases.

The new numbers come as the Victorian health system struggles to keep up with testing requirements, informing a number of Melburnians their test samples are “no longer suitable” for testing.

Melbourne Pathology was forced to send a message to their patients informing them they will not be able to process their samples as they deal with a backlog of tests.

“Your COVID-19 PCR sample is no longer suitable to be tested and no result can be provided,” the text messages read.

“If currently symptomatic, assume you are positive and arrange rapid antigen or repeat PCR swab confirmation as appropriate.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.