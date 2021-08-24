Victoria Records 45 New Covid Cases As Pfizer Booking Website Crashes

Relief as Victoria's COVID 19 reported numbers drop to 45 infections on Wednesday.

Of those cases, only 17 were in quarantine during their infectious period, with 28 cases in the community while infectious, and nine are currently deemed mystery cases under investigation.

The improvement in recorded cases comes after a bumper day of testing with 53,321 results processed on Tuesday, with 31,629 vaccine jabs administered at state-run sites.

Meanwhile, the state's online vaccination booking service took its own dive with overwhelming demands for the Pfizer vaccine.

By Wednesday the booking system saw people standing in long queues, phone appointments were left waiting on hold, and the website's loading times were so slow that the landing page timed out.

The disruptions occurred as half a million Victorians, aged over 16 now have access to either a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccination, with 450,000 Pfizer shots now available at state-run facilities over the coming month.

To find you nearest state-run vaccine facility click here, or check out HotDoc to find your closest COVID vaccine appointments.

