Victoria Records 450 New Locally Acquired Cases

Victoria has recorded 450 new locally acquired cases with authorities linking 75 of these infections to known cases.

The latest case numbers come from 42,765 tests with only 75 linked to known cases.

With the rise in case numbers comes more locations added to the states exposure site list including multiple regional locations.

This comes only one day after various regional areas were released from lockdown.

New Covid-19 exposure sites have popped up in Daylesford which includes Springs Medical and Cliffy’s Emporium; while Lorne has also been exposed with the Great Ocean Road now listed as a tier one exposure site.

While Covid-19 case numbers have gone up, so too have statewide vaccination rates with 64.5 percent of eligible Victorians over the age of 16 now vaccinated with their first dose and 40 percent with two doses.

The goal still remains to have 70 percent of Victorians aged 16 or over vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine before restrictions will begin to ease.

The original prediction was to have the state reach the target by September 23rd, however, health authorities believe the state will reach the target much earlier.

North and west Melbourne are still currently the main areas of areas of concern with 299 of yesterday’s 334 Covid-19 cases coming from these areas.

The next distribution of vaccines will be directed at these areas of concern with 52 percent of these vaccinations to be allocated to north and west Melbourne.

