Victoria Records 473 New COVID Cases As Delta Outbreak Grows

Victoria reported 473 COVID cases on Monday as the Delta outbreak worsens.

Of the days tally, only 202 infections have been linked to existing outbreaks, in what is the state's largest daily jump since August 5 last year.

However, the state continues to challenge expectations with more than 30,000 Victorians receiving a Covid jab on Sunday.

The health department's COVID-19 immunisation figures reveal that 66.2 per cent of eligible people having had one vaccine dose, while 40.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Sunday's reported infections bring Victoria's total number of active cases to 3507.

Meantime, four Melbourne childcare centres have been listed as tier-1 coronavirus exposure sites, plunging children, staff and parents into 14-day isolation.

They include:

Little Learners Early Education & Kindergarten in South Morang over various times on September 2, 3 and 6

in South Morang over various times on September 2, 3 and 6 Ilim Learning Sanctuary in Glenroy on September 3, and then between September 6 and September 8

in Glenroy on September 3, and then between September 6 and September 8 Yara Childcare Centre in Truganina between September 1 and September 3, and again on September 6 and 7

in Truganina between September 1 and September 3, and again on September 6 and 7 St Catherine’s Early Learning in Toorak on September 6

The full list of exposure sites can be found on the Health Department’s website.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr