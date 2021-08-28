Victoria Records 64 New Locally Acquired Cases In 24 Hours

Victoria has recorded 64 new locally acquired cases in 24 hours and zero new overseas cases.

Of these new cases, 28 were infectious while in the community, 36 were in quarantine while infectious and 49 have been linked back to known cases.

The cases came from 55,333 test results returned over night.

Clinics across the state have administered 35,753 vaccines which brings the total number of people vaccinated to 2,324,198.

Health officials now fear the virus is making its way through regional Victoria, with Shepparton still fighting a recent outbreak.

Barakat International Goods in Hoppers Crossing was also identified as an exposure site with the positive Covid case believe to have attended the site everyday between August 16 and August 23.

Supermarkets in Footscray and Laverton North have also been revealed as exposure sites.

As health officials race to stop the spread in Shepparton, a positive case was identified as an aged-care worker in Echuca during the week, resulting in more than 40 staff members being forced to stay home.

The facility has since confirmed that the case was in fact a false positive.

