Victoria Records 76 New COVID Infections As Absurd Hope Of Reaching 0-Cases Gets Quashed

Victoria recorded 76 community cases of COVID on Tuesday with 45 linked to known outbreaks, and 31 mystery infections, with the number of cases who were in quarantine while infectious will be revealed by health authorities later.

It comes as chief health officer Brett Sutton concedes that Victoria might not hit a zero in daily Covid-19 cases, with the Delta variant proving to be a tenacious variant.

"We have to do what is feasible. We are not going to achieve the impossible if it becomes impossible”

Defending his stance on the 'zero' approach, Mr Sutton said “the aggressive suppression strategy is pretty explicit through National cabinet”

"It is doing your utmost to keep those numbers down, to manage the health system, to get to zero if you possibly can, but not with some absurd hope if numbers continue to increase despite everything that you are doing" - Brett Sutton

The Victoria Briefing

Calling out Mr Sutton's magical thinking, Epidemiologist Nancy Baxter told 10 that instead of focusing on zero cases, Victoria's goal should be "on not becoming New South Wales".

"They want to keep the numbers down and they want to start vaccinating. They may never get back down to zero, but what they don't want is kind of overwhelmed the hospital system and have a situation where we have a lot of people sick and dying" - Nancy Baxter

Meantime, authorities are concerned about wastewater detections across Sunshine West, Tottenham, West Footscray, South Kingsville and Spotswood.

Alerts have also been issued for Aspendale, Aspendale Gardens, Bonbeach, Carrum, Chelsea, Chelsea Heights, Edithvale, Mordialloc, Patterson Lakes and Seaford in Melbourne's south-east.

The high number of detections in wastewater, is raising alarm bells that infected people are not getting tested.



