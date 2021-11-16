Victoria Records 797 New Cases As State Approaches Another Vaccination Milestone

Victoria has recorded 797 new cases in the past 24 hours with eight more deaths as a result of the virus.

This brings the total number of active cases to 14,131 and the total number of deaths from the virus to 424 during the latest Delta outbreak.

There are currently 394 people in hospital with the virus with 72 people in ICU and 44 of those people on ventilators.

There are a further 61 people in intensive care however, the health department have declared these Covid cases inactive.

The new numbers come from 53, 527 tests returned as of yesterday.

The new seven-day average takes the state to the lowest number of active cases since September 26th with 788 cases.

The new numbers come as the state’s vaccination rates continue to rise with 87 percent of eligible people over the age of 12 now fully vaccinated.

Victoria continues to crawl closer to the 90 percent fully vaccinated mark which will see mask and capacity rules eased throughout the state.

This milestone is expected to be hit by November 24.

Yesterday there was another 7,191 shots of the Covid vaccine administered throughout state-run jab sites with more doses distributed at other GP clinics.

New tier one exposure sites have been listed at locations in Geelong, Torquay and Wonthaggi.

These sites include:

Anytime Fitness, Torquay, 11:30AM and 2:30PM on November 7

Anytime Fitness, Torquay, 6:30PM and 8:30PM on November 8

Lamby’s Tavern, Geelong, 9:30PM and 11:30PM on November 7

Shell, South Dudley, 4PM and 8:30PM on November 9

Shell, South Dudley, 4PM and 8:30PM on November 11

The government no longer lists all exposure sites publicly but will continue to list high-risk exposure sites.

If you have attended one of these exposure sites during the listed times, you will need to be tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days for the unvaccinated and seven for vaccinated.

