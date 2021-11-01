Victoria Records A Significant Drop In Daily Covid Numbers

Victoria has seen a drop in Covid cases at 989 in the last 24 hours, including sadly, 9 deaths. 

It’s a significant drop as yesterdays numbers were at 1471. The last time Victoria recorded a number lower than 1000 daily cases was back in late September. 

There are currently 667 patients battling Covid in hospital with 127 of those in intensive care. 

Eighty-one per cent of Victoria's population over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated. 

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Cup will host around 10,000 fully vaccinated spectators at Flemington, the biggest crowd Melbourne has seen in three months. It’s a particularly exciting day for racegoers who were not allowed to attend last year due to the pandemic. This year’s event they won’t need to wear masks whilst outdoors. 

