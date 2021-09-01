Victoria Records Highest COVID Numbers for 2021

Victoria's COVID cases continue to climb with 176 new cases reported on Thursday, the state’s highest tally this year.

83 of the cases have been linked to known outbreaks, while 93 infections appear to be mystery cases, with the health department yet to disclose how many were in isolation for their entire infectious period.

It brings the total number of active cases in Victoria to 1029.

The National Briefing: Melbourne to become the most locked-down city in the world

With very few rule changes occurring across the state, Melbourne will remain in lockdown until September 23, or when the state reaches 70 per cent vaccination rates, at which point restrictions will be moderately lifted in an effort to avoid a dire DELTA outcome.

It comes a day after the Victorian Premier Dan Andrews conceded getting back to zero isn't going to happen, and re-opening now depends on vaccination rates.

Mr. Andrews also confirmed that lockdown would continue “in some form” until the end of October when Victoria aims to have achieved the nationally agreed vaccination targets to end widespread lockdowns.

Leading Epidemiologist Professor Mary Louise Mclaws said the premier is spot on.

"I think that the Premier has reached the conclusion that's correct, that it’s very hard to get to zero with DELTA. They've done it so many times before, but DELTA is very different"

Melbourne has now spent more days in hard lockdown than anywhere else in the world.



For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr