Victoria Records Highest Number Of Covid Deaths Since 2020

Victoria has recorded 7,810 new Covid infections over the latest reporting period and their highest number of daily deaths since 2020.

The state has seen 41 people pass away from the virus which is the highest daily death toll the state has seen since September 4, 2020.

While the number appears high, it has not been confirmed whether all of these deaths occurred over the same reporting period.

There are currently 687 people in hospital with the virus, 80 people in intensive care and 31 people on ventilators.

Hospitalisations have dropped from 707 patients on Friday.

The latest numbers have come from 5,099 positive rapid antigen tests and 2,711 positive PCR tests.

This brings the total number of active cases across Victoria to 63,409.

This is a significant drop from Friday’s 65,968 active cases.

The latest numbers come as students return to schools for their first week of term, causing over 2,900 students and over 400 teachers to test positive for Covid.

Despite the sudden surge in cases, no schools have been closed.

