Victoria Records One New Case Connected To Winery Outbreak

South Australia has recorded another new case which is believe to be linked to the winery outbreak.

The new Covid-19 case has been linked to other cases from the outbreak at north-east Adelaide winery.

The person in question was in quarantine at the time and brings the total number of cases from the latest outbreak in South Australia to 16.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

The latest case is a man in his 60's who had visited the Tenafeate Creek winery at Yattalunga with his wife, who also tested positive.

The latest case comes after a super spreader event was held at the winery on Sunday, where a number of people contracted the virus and were later diagnosed.

Chief Public Health pricier Nicola Spurrier said the winery is one of two "high transmission sites."

"There have been now quite a number of people test positive who have been either at The Greek on Halifax or the Tenafeate winery," she said.

"We do expect, therefore, to have some more positives coming through but the important thing is those people have been in quarantine for the entirety of that period of time."

The list of exposure sites has increased to more than 90 locations since the man was diagnosed, with a massive 18,000 people said to have visited many of these locations.

Follow the link to see the full list of exposure sites and times.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.