Victoria Records One New Covid Case Out Of 30,000 Tests

Victoria recorded one new locally acquired Covid case on Wednesday, connected to a primary close contact who was in isolation during their infectious period.

Almost 30,000 people were tested in the previous 24 hours, with only one other case being detected from a person in hotel quarantine.

The lockdowns being imposed throught the rest of the country encouraged the Victorian Government to temporarily halt any further easing of the state’s restrictions.

Stadiums and theatres, who were set to have their capacity raised this week, will remain operating at 50% until the rest of the country has better control of the unfolding outbreaks.

Health Minister, Martin Foley, said the postponement was made to preserve the state’s “hard-won” liberties.

"It is clear that, as a nation, things are extremely delicately poised at the moment. We are seeing situations right around the country where 12 million of our fellow Australians are under a form of severe lockdown."

Not long after Victoria closed the border to south-east Queensland and Townsville, the brother of the hospital worker who contracted the Delta strain and sparked the region’s lockdown also tested positive to the virus.

