Victoria’s Cases Dip As PM Declares Borders Open To Eligible Visa Holders

Victoria's cases dip with 1029 new infections on reported on Monday and sadly three more Covid-related deaths.

There are 9,533 active coronavirus cases, with 316 people in hospital, while 44 of those are in ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Melbourne Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Another 54 people are in intensive care with Covid, but the health Department have confirmed their infections are no longer considered active.

The new cases were detected from 49,818 swabs collected on Sunday, while 3,510 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Monday morning, 89 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

Meantime, the PM has delivered a new campaign message – ‘Australia is looking forward’ in a press conference this morning.

"Australians are looking forward looking forward to Christmas, looking forward to being at the ashes, looking forward to coming together, looking forward to 2022"

"Australians are looking forward and there is much that we’ve been through together as a nation over the recent years. There’s been much that Australians have had to sacrifice and has been many decisions that governments including my own have had to make over these past few years," Mr Morrison said.

"Necessary decisions with difficult ones. But together, we’ve achieved something that a few countries have, especially develop the companies. We have one of the lowest fatality rates of Covid in the world. We have one of the strongest advanced economies going to Covid in the world"

"And now, we have one of the highest vaccination rates of countries in the world. These are extraordinary achievements by Australians," the PM boasted.

It comes as Scott Morrison announces from December 1, 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders will be able to come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption.

Skilled migrants and student visa holders as well as temporary working holiday makers and provisional family visa holidays are some of those considered as eligible visa holders.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.