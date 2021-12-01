Victoria’s Cases Plateau As MP’s Bunker Down To Debate Pandemic Bill

Victoria reported 1179 new infections on Monday and six three more lives lost to Covid-related deaths.

There are 11,959 active coronavirus cases, with increased hospitalisations recording 299 people in hospital, while 43 of those are in ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

Another 48 people are in intensive care with Covid, but the health Department have confirmed their infections are no longer considered active.

The new cases were detected from a whopping 74,252 swabs collected on Tuesday, while 4,045 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Friday morning, more than 91 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

Meantime, Victorian upper house MP's have been locked behind closed doors debating amendments to the controversial pandemic bill.

Votes are being held on all proposed changes - with more than 80 recommendations.

The Bill, described as a "very different beast" from the first draft, with new protections not seen in other states, is expected to be passed later Wednesday.

