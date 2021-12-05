Victoria’s Cases Plateau As Pfizer Provisionally Approved For Primary Aged Kids

Victoria reported 1073 new infections on Monday and six more Covid-related deaths.

There are currently 16,503 active coronavirus cases, with 310 people in hospital, while 45 of those are in ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Another 45 people are in intensive care with Covid, but the health Department have confirmed their infections are no longer considered active.

The new cases were detected from 56,337 swabs collected on Sunday, while 1,513 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Monday, more than 91 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (AMA) have provisionally approved the Pfizer jab for younger Australians.

The federal health minister Greg Hunt, on Sunday said the tentative approval was “about keeping our kids safe, keeping our families safe, keeping all Australians safe”.

“From 10 January, Australian children will have access to Pfizer vaccines, and it is recommended for children right across Australia” - Minister Hunt

Meanwhile, AMA President Dr Omar Korshid said ATAGI still needs to give the move the tick of approval.

"What ATAGI 's got to do is work out when it should be given, how it’s to be given, and to whom it should be given."

"Those are really important questions to make sure that the vaccine program delivery saves kids from Covid and doesn't cause any harm," he said.

Currently, 88 per cent of Australians aged over 16 are fully vaccinated, while of 92.8 per cent have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

