Victoria's Cases Rise As Hospital Admissions Drop

Another deadly day as Victoria reports another 34 lives tragically lost to Covid in the past 24-hours.

There were 11,311 new infections reported on Wednesday, a rise of 1,258 cases from the previous day.

Hospital admissions have dropped with 768 patients being treated for Covid.

Of those 106 are in ICU, while 30 people are on ventilators.

Today's new infections were detected through 7,621 positive PCR tests from a total of 35,030 PCR test results received.

While 6.932 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There were also 17,644 sleeves rolled up for vaccine doses at state run sites yesterday.

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 40 per cent have received their third dose.

More to come.

