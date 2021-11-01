Victoria’s Cases Spiral As Strict Border Rules Come Down

Victoria reported 1471 new infections on Monday and sadly four Covid-related deaths as the state enjoys its first days or Covid normal.

The days tally reflects a spike in new cases after Victoria recorded 1,035 infections on Sunday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Melbourne Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

There are currently 21,959 active coronavirus cases across Victoria, with 699 people in hospital, 136 of those in ICU and 86 on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from 46,065 swabs collected on Sunday.

14.413 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with many more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

The state is expected to hit the 90 per cent milestone of fully vaccinated people aged over 12 by November 24.

As of Monday, double dosed international travellers will no longer need to undergo 14 days quarantine when they touch down in Victoria.

It comes as residents in NSW, Victoria and the ACT are now permitted to travel domestically between the three states with strict border rules dismantled.

The quarantine-free changes are only applicable for people who are fully vaccinated.

Aussies can also take to the skies and travel abroad from 1 November, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week announced the need for an exemption to leave Australia would be scrapped.

“It’s time to give Australians their lives back. We’ve saved lives. We’ve saved livelihoods but we must work together to ensure that Australians can reclaim the lives that they once had in this country. And we must work together to achieve that goal,” Mr Morrison said.

Melbourne Airport CEO Lyell Strambi said removing arrivals caps and quarantine requirements for Australians living overseas will be a huge relief for many.

"It really is a terrific day for everybody, particularly those Australians looking to get home, such a great day for them to start being able to plan that travel and hopefully rejoin and reunite with loved ones, which they've been desperate for," he said.

"So great to see a little bit of a buzz around the place again, I think it gives us tremendous energy." - Lyell Strambi

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.