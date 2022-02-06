Victoria's Cases Trend Down As Masks Stay Up

Covid numbers continue to drop as Victoria reported 7,169 new infections on Sunday, down 641 from the previous day.

Sadly, another six lives were lost with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

There are currently 60,917 active coronavirus cases, with 652 people in hospital with Covid, while 73 of those are in ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

Of today's new infections 2,703 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 20,624 PCR swabs collected the day prior.

While 4,466 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There were also 19,401 sleeves rolled up for vaccine doses at state run sites yesterday.

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 43 per cent have received their third dose.

Meantime, Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged that the state's mask mandate could remain indefinitely as Covid remains "challenging" for the state despite infection rates dropping.

It comes as Victoria's latest wave has notably eased with daily Covid cases dropping to an almost five-week low.

However, when pressed as to whether the rule would finally be dropped, the premier said it would not change "any time soon" as Omicron was a "wildly infectious variant and we are being guided by safety, which has never been more important than it is right now."

More to come.

