Victoria's COVID-19 Exposure Sites Climbs To 126

Victoria has 24 COVID-19 cases and 126 exposure sites, with 6 new cases recorded on Friday.

COVID Commander Jeroen Weimer says there's 4 new cases linked to the MCG cluster.

There's also a positive rugby fan that went to the Wallabies game on Tuesday and two linked to the exposure at Young & Jacksons in the CBD.

This is Victoria's fifth lockdown, and is set to end 11:59pm next Tuesday.

Under the Stage 4 Restrictions there are only five reasons people would be allowed to leave their homes:

shopping for necessary goods and services,

authorised work or permitted education,

exercise, a 2-hour limit with one other person,

caregiving, compassionate, and medical reasons

The fifth reason why you can leave your home to get vaccinated

Masks must be worn inside and outside. Keep up to date of the latest exposure sites, hotspots and regulations here.

