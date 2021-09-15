Victoria’s COVID Cases Drop As Reopening Roadmap Set To Be Revealed Sunday

Victoria recorded 423 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday from 54,500 tests conducted in the lead up, as 41,856 vaccine jabs were administered at state-run sites.

149 cases have been linked to known outbreaks, leaving 274 infections are mystery.

Sadly, two people have died taking the state's toll from the outbreak to eight.

One of those deaths was confirmed on Tuesday by the Australian Services Union reporting that one of their Victorian members, a 46-year-old man, had died with COVID-19.

The Victoria Briefing

Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews is set to unveil the state's roadmap out of lockdown on Sunday.

"There will be a map that talks about what we are going to do in the rest of September, what we're going to do in October and November" - Premier Dan Andrews

The details have yet to be revealed (or leaked), but Mr Andrews said, "it will be subject to all sorts of things including how many people are in hospital."

In the meantime, epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely believes that relaxing rules now is still very risky, especially when one of the key objectives is to get kids back to school.

"The rates are still going up, we actually need to turn that around, so that we've headroom to send the kids back to school without rates going up too much," he said

"So, it’s going to be very challenging in Victoria to have some opening up, some sort of rewards for the population, that are not going to be too disastrous to the increasing rates" - Prof Tony Blakely

There are currently 158 COVID patients in Victorian hospitals, 45 of those in intensive care and 23 on a ventilator.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr