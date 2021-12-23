Victoria’s Covid Cases Rise Despite Best Efforts

Victoria's cases escalate as the state reported 2,095 new infections on Friday and eight Covid-related deaths.

There are currently 15,471 active coronavirus cases, with 397 people in hospital, while 75 of those are in ICU and 40 are on ventilators.

Another 40 people are in intensive care with Covid, but the health Department have confirmed their infections are no longer considered active.

The seven-day average for hospitalisations in Victoria is now on a consistent rise, up from around 300 two weeks ago.

The new cases were detected from a decent 81,565 swabs collected on Thursday, while 13,382 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Thursday, more than 92 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

It comes as Victoria took its own measures to tighten face mask mandates amid the rapid rise of Covid cases.

On Thursday, Acting Premier James Merlino announced that from 11:59pm on Thursday, people aged over eight must wear masks across all indoor settings, except for private homes.

Masks are also required at major events with more than 30,000 patrons, while people are moving around, but not while they are seated outdoors.

Mask mandates are now in place in Victoria, Queensland, the ACT, Tasmania, along with parts of the Northern Territory and a number of high-risk settings across South Australia.

