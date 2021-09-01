Victoria’s COVID Cases Spike Amid Expectations Of Extended Lockdown With Eased Restrictions

Victoria has recorded its biggest spike in COVID cases in more than a year with 120 new local infections picked up in the past 24 hours.

64 cases are linked to known outbreaks, while health authorities are still trying to trace 56 of those cases.

It’s the highest daily number of cases the state has confirmed since September 2 last year.

Sadly, two deaths were also reported late yesterday and have been included in Wednesday's figures.

The Victoria Briefing

Meantime, the state waits with anticipation to hear how Premier Dan Andrews plans to deliver a modest roadmap out of stage 4 restrictions despite the lockdown being extended.

Overnight curfew, travel limits and playground restrictions are all likely to be relaxed.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp has told Channel 9 she hopes small businesses will be given an idea of when they can re-open.

'That's what business is looking for, a sense of clarity around what those steps are so they can start planning, start making decisions, get their workforce ready and speak to suppliers" - Cr Sally Capp

However, the Premier has warned the easing of restrictions would be staggered and will most definitely "not be a freedom day".

