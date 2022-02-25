Victoria’s Covid Rules Are Changing – Here’s What You Need To Know

From 11.59pm Friday February 25, the state's mask mandate will be scrapped in most indoor settings, and the work or study from home orders will be removed.

Moving forward, face masks will only be required on public transport, in rideshare vehicles, hospitals and aged care facilities, on planes and indoor at the airport.

They are also still required to be worn in primary schools, and by hospitality and retail workers, along with any other face-to-face customer service setting.

Earlier in the week, health minister Martin Foley said, that the easing of restrictions has came about after many deliberations.

“We’re balancing the need to support our health system with the benefits of easing restrictions in a careful and sensible way.”

“Victorians have done such a great job getting vaccinated, so we’re able to take safe steps to get more people to return to the office,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief health officer Brett Sutton has resigned to the fact that “we can’t continue strict, strict quarantine forever”, but intimated that isolation rules will remain for a while yet.

“It’s hard to wind back – you’d want to do it at a point where you’re confident that you don’t need to reimpose quarantine on people, that whatever an alternative might be is something that is sustainable for the longer term,” Prof Sutton told the Herald Sun.

“I think we need to think through what the next iteration of quarantine might look like."

“It would be helpful to have as much national consistency on that as possible and then to think about what the appropriate threshold might be,” he said.

Looking ahead however, Professor Sutton said that he remained optimistic about the pandemic’s trajectory approaching winter.

“I think there are options available to us and it will probably be some combination of mask wearing and RAT testing in lieu of quarantine, but it needs the time and space to consider it in detail.” - Prof Sutton

