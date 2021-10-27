Victoria’s Deadliest Day Of Delta As Thunderstorm Asthma Warning Issued

Victoria's numbers spiked on Thursday with 1923 new infections and sadly 25 Covid-related deaths.

It's the state's deadliest day reported during in the current outbreak.

There are 22,189 active coronavirus cases, with 746 people in hospital, while 137 of those are in ICU and 85 are on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from a bumper 82,648 swabs collected on Wednesday, while 21,272 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with thousands more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Wednesday morning, 76.9 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, with targets of 80 per cent expected to be met by the end of the week as significant steps in the state's reopening roadmap to come into effect from 6pm Friday.

Meanwhile, health authorities are warning of an encroaching thunderstorm asthma event, with the state's South West, Mallee, and Wimmera regions bracing for “extreme” levels of pollen in the air, while Melbourne, Bendigo and Shepparton are likely to be 'moderately' affected with 'high' pollen counts.

Medical experts are warning that Thursday's high grass pollen levels, along with severe thunderstorms and strong winds could be a sizable event with the onset of asthma symptoms occurring in a short period of time.

"Our hospitals are experiencing significant demand due to COVID-19, so it's important you stay well," an alert said.

People at risk are encouraged to avoid going outdoors during storms and the windy period after, and to have their preventative medication handy.

Ten people died during the thunderstorm asthma event of 2016 with thousands more hospitalised.

If required seek medical advice from a doctor or call a nurse on 1300 60 60 24, or in the unlikely case that someone is someone is not breathing or are having an asthma attack without a puffer nearby, call 000 immediately.

