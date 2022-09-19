Victoria's Dining And Entertainment Cash Back Program Is Back

Victoria’s popular dining and entertainment program is back - just in time for the school holidays.



From Monday, September 19, people can claim 25% back when they spend $40 or more to eat out or experience a range of entertainment activities in Victoria.

$25 million in claims is available on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted or by 11:59 pm, 16 December 2022.

Entertainment that is covered includes:

events and festivals (not including sporting events)

events and festivals (not including sporting events) cinemas

cinemas exhibitions and conferences

exhibitions and conferences museums, galleries and zoos

museums, galleries and zoos live performances, including theatre, music, comedy, literary events and fashion shows

live performances, including theatre, music, comedy, literary events and fashion shows amusement parks, arcades, water parks, theme parks, tourist ferries and trains, mini golf and go-kart venues.

Claim now on the Eat. Play. Cashback website.

For the latest news, as you need it, hear The Victoria Briefing on Listnr.