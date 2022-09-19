Victoria's Dining And Entertainment Cash Back Program Is Back

Just in time for school holidays

Article heading image for Victoria's Dining And Entertainment Cash Back Program Is Back

Pexe;s

Victoria’s popular dining and entertainment program is back - just in time for the school holidays.

From Monday, September 19, people can claim 25% back when they spend $40 or more to eat out or experience a range of entertainment activities in Victoria.

$25 million in claims is available on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted or by 11:59 pm, 16 December 2022.

Entertainment that is covered includes:

  • events and festivals (not including sporting events)
  • cinemas
  • exhibitions and conferences
  • museums, galleries and zoos
  • live performances, including theatre, music, comedy, literary events and fashion shows
  • amusement parks, arcades, water parks, theme parks, tourist ferries and trains, mini golf and go-kart venues.

Claim now on the Eat. Play. Cashback website.

For the latest news, as you need it, hear The Victoria Briefing on Listnr. 

a day ago

Victoria
Entertainment
Victorian Government
Listen Live!
Victoria
Entertainment
Victorian Government
Victoria
Entertainment
Victorian Government
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs