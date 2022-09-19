Victoria's Dining And Entertainment Cash Back Program Is Back
Just in time for school holidays
Victoria’s popular dining and entertainment program is back - just in time for the school holidays.
From Monday, September 19, people can claim 25% back when they spend $40 or more to eat out or experience a range of entertainment activities in Victoria.
$25 million in claims is available on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted or by 11:59 pm, 16 December 2022.
Entertainment that is covered includes:
- events and festivals (not including sporting events)
- cinemas
- exhibitions and conferences
- museums, galleries and zoos
- live performances, including theatre, music, comedy, literary events and fashion shows
- amusement parks, arcades, water parks, theme parks, tourist ferries and trains, mini golf and go-kart venues.
Claim now on the Eat. Play. Cashback website.
