Victoria’s First Dedicated Heart Hospital To Open

The long-awaited Victorian Heart Hospital (VHH) will start to accept patients on Thursday this week in Clayton for specialist cardiac treatment.

This $577 million landmark facility is operated by Monash Health, with a capacity for 206 beds and up to 2,150 cardiac surgeries, 28,300 emergency presentations and 108,000 consultations and outpatient appointments each year.

Monash President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Garner AC said that the VHH is Australia’s first hospital dedicated to heart health and is home to the Monash Victorian Heart Institute (VHI).

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, coronary heart disease (CHD) was Australia’s single leading cause of death, accounting for 16,600 deaths in 2020.

Recent research also found that one Australian dies every 12 minutes from cardiovascular disease.

“This means we can address the problem of heart disease in this country from all angles, from research-informed patient care and community-wide initiatives aimed at reducing risk factors, to educating and training students in cardiovascular care, providing placements and job opportunities,” Dr Garner said.

By building Australia’s first dedicated heart hospital, it also provides training opportunities to more than 300 undergraduate students, 260 postgraduate students and 20 PhD students each year.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said, “...the hospital will foster research that will benefit Victorians for generations to come, and help to train the amazing doctors, nurses and other professionals who work each day with such dedication.”

