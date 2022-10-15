Victoria's Floods Turn Deadly With First Life Lost

Victoria’s floods have claimed its first victim, with police confirming a man was found dead on Saturday morning.

Victoria Police said the 71-year-old was found dead in the back yard of his home in Rochester about 9.30am.

“Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a man at Rochester,” police said.

“Emergency services were called to reports the man was found deceased in floodwaters in the backyard of his High Street property about 9.30am.

“SES crews are on scene and police are attempting to get to the property which is currently blocked off due to floodwater.

The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined.”

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews expressed his sympathy for the man’s family.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

“We’ll stand with that family and all the families affected by the floods.”

