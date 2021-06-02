Victoria’s Fourth Lockdown Extended

Victoria has recorded six cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as the state goes into new restrictions for a further 7 days.

Acting Premier James Merlino, Health Minister Martin Foley, and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton called a Covid-19 Press Conference on Wednesday morning where they announced new restrictions from 11.59pm, Thursday June 3.

Mr Merlino commended Victorians on their work so far with isolating and testing.

“Our teams are working harder than ever to test, trade and Isolate in this outbreak. And so are all Victorians and I want to thank them… all Victorians are doing their bit.”

“In the end this is about saving lives. That’s why on the advice of the CHO Brett Sutton the current restrictions stay in place for seven days.”

There are five main reasons to leave the house under the extended lockdown restrictions:

Shopping for food and supplies,

care and care giving,

Restrictions in Melbourne will change from 11.59pm, Thursday June 3 to include:

Expanded 10km radius for exercise and shopping

for exercise and shopping students in years 11 and 12 will return to face-to-face learning

A number of outdoor jobs will be added to the authorised lift.

Restrictions in regional Victoria are proposed to ease from 11.59pm, Thursday June 3, pending testing results to include:

No limit on the distance you can travel from home.

Outdoor gathering limits can occur with up to 10 people.

Religious gatherings and ceremonies are permitted for 50 people plus one faith leader indoors or outdoors.

Outdoor seated entertainment, seated and unseated will have a patron cap of 50 people.

Other restrictions including mask-wearing remain in place.

Merlino said Melbourne residents should not expect to travel to regional Victoria over Queens birthday weekend.

"At the end of another seven days, we do expect to be in a position to carefully ease restrictions in Melbourne.”

In the meantime, we are being urged to get tested if we are symptomatic, and anyone who is eligible is being urged to be vaccinated.

For a comprehensive list of Covid 19 exposure sites and Victorian Covid-19 guidelines, please visit https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/

