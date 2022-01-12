Victoria’s Health System Under Pressure As Cases Escalate

Victoria's cases continue to soar as the dual reporting system of registered positive rapid antigen tests (RAT) and traditional PCR tests kicks into gear.

Health authorities have warned however, that the figure is less than the true number of new infections due to an overwhelmed testing system.

The garden state reported 37,169 new infections on Thursday and sadly 25 Covid-related deaths.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

The new cases were reported from 16,843 at-home rapid antigen tests and 20,326 PCR swabs collected from state-run hubs.

There are currently more than 221,726 active coronavirus cases, with 953 people in hospital with Covid, while 111 of those are in ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

Previously, Victorian hospitalisations peaked on October 18 last year, with 851 people admitted during the Delta wave.

Meanwhile an overhaul to the state's hospital system is under review as hospitalisations continue to increase.

Acting health minister James Merlino, confirmed on Wednesday that the system was under “considerable strain” as more than 6,600 health workers were unable to work due to Covid.

Merlino said more needed to be done to boost staffing levels.

“It’s a race for people to get vaccinated while we try and support the health system during a period while it’s under extreme strain,” Mr Merlino said.

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 30 per cent have received their third dose.

More to come.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr