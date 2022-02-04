Victoria's Hospital Numbers Continue Downwards Trend

Victoria has reported 36 further COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Hospital numbers have again seen a marginal decrease by 45 patients, down to 707 active people.

The figures show there are 79 people in ICU, whom 29 are on ventilators.

There were 11,240 case reported in Thursday night's summary.

Breaking up the new infections, 7,351 were detected via rapid antigen tests, and 3,889 via PCR results.

The total number of active cases as reported by Vic's Department of Health sits at 65,968.

It comes as many regional and metro hospitals reveal they are not ready to move out of 'Code Brown' just yet.

The Goulburn Valley Health service still have around 80 employees away from work due to isolation rules.

The public health response was issued two weeks ago, helping reduce the stress on the state's healthcare system.

