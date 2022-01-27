Victoria's Omicron Outbreak Nears Peak, As Hospital Numbers Level

Victoria has recorded another 15 COVID-related deaths, with hospitalisation numbers sitting at 1,057.

117 of the people in hospital are in intensive care units, 40 Victorians are on ventilators.

There were 13,775 new cases reported on Thursday, taken from the Department of Health as of 8pm Wednesday night.

New data by the state's health department has revealed that 62% of the pandemic deaths were known to be partially unvaccinated, 53% of which were yet to receive one dose of the vaccine.

Around 2% of the total COVID-related fatalities were reported to be fully vaccinated.

In the race to receive booster shots, 35% of Victorians have completed jab number three.

Alluding to the data, Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton says the peak of the summer outbreak has likely passed.

"Booster blitz going great guns. Peak in cases very likely behind us. ICU cases and deaths haven't peaked, but will hopefully stabilise soon," Professor Sutton said on social media.

Victorian COVID commander Jeroen Weimar echoed the CHO's words.

"We've got over a thousand Victorians now receiving care in our hospitals with COVID, and again really putting pressure on our fabulous health staff across so many of our settings to provide that extra care," Mr Weimar said.

"And of course, recognise that so many Victorians are waiting for their elective treatments that are currently on hold while we deal with what we hope will be the high point of this current wave of the pandemic."

