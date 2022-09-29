Victoria's Parliament House Locked Down Following Bomb Threat

Victoria’s Parliament House has been sent into lockdown after receiving a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Parliament House on Spring Street at around 10:45AM on Wednesday morning following reports of a bomb threat.

According to police, the threat was made via a phone call.

Police arrived at the scene and blocked all exits and entry points to the building.

All meetings and construction work scheduled inside the building was cancelled including a press conference by the state opposition.

Victoria Police issued a statement a short time later deeming the building safe to enter.

“Police completed a safety check at a Spring Street building in Melbourne,” police said.

“Police were called to the building about 10.45am this morning. The building has been deemed safe.”

Minor Party upper house MP Fiona Patten said this sort of threat is not uncommon during state of emergency debates.

“We experienced a lot of this during state of emergency debate and extremists are still attempting to intimidate members of parliament and influence the coming election,” she said.

“This is a dangerous time in our democracy.” - MP Fiona Patten

