Victoria’s Pride Events And Festivals Poised To Celebrate Across The Regions

Victoria's famous Pride is not only poised for a cash injection and an extended party season but also for a long overdue expansion into the regions.

Hoping to rival Sydney’s famed Mardi Gras, the Victorian government is set to announce on Friday up to $6.8 million over the next four years for Victoria’s Pride, which will run from December through February.

In a move away from metro-centric celebrations, Equality Minister Harriet Shing said the state government is proudly expanding the festival into regional Victoria.

“Victoria’s Pride will be a welcoming and inclusive celebration of LGBTIQ communities across the state – a chance for all Victorians to show visible love and support and for our community to celebrate who we are,” Shing told Nine.

The move hopes to showcase voices and stories from regional communities, with parties, art exhibitions, theatre performances and festivals

Todd Fernando, Victoria’s Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities, said people across the state would now have greater opportunities to show their support.

“Whether you are a member of our fabulous rainbow communities or an ally, I encourage you to attend Victoria’s Pride events this summer,” he said.

Driving equality and inclusion for Victoria’s diverse lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) communities, the new festival season will extent through to the existing Midsumma festival – which runs for 22 days in January and February and showcases LGBTQ arts and culture.

Midsumma chief executive Karen Bryant said she hoped the final day celebration would showcase the communities in the city.

“The final day will be the shining jewel to wind up the whole of those celebrations on a statewide basis,” Bryant said.

When compared to Sydney’s iconic Mardi Gras, Bryant said, “we see ourselves as being quite different to Mardi Gras in terms of the arts profile ... and the wonderful reputation that we have culturally.”

“In terms of attendances it’s getting bigger and better every year and this particular event statewide will certainly be – I think – of world standard - Karen Bryant

To apply for Pride Events and Festivals Fund 2022–2023 to support arts and culture projects which showcase regionally based LGBTQ artists and highlight communities’ voices and stories, visit www.vic.gov.au/pride-events-and-festivals-fund

