Victoria's Roadmap Out Of Lockdown Will Be Announced On Sunday

We'll know more about Victoria's re-opening plan this Sunday, September 6.

The Victorian government will share it's eagerly-awaited re-opening map this Sunday - giving individuals and businesses a light at the end of the tunnel.

The announcement comes as Victoria recorded just 73 new cases today - the lowest since July 3. The death toll however increased by 41, including 22 historical aged-care cases.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp also spoke about Victoria's road to recovery on The Hot Breakfast this morning.



