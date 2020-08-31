Victoria's Roadmap Out Of Lockdown Will Be Announced On Sunday

We'll find out more

We'll know more about Victoria's re-opening plan this Sunday, September 6.

The Victorian government will share it's eagerly-awaited re-opening map this Sunday - giving individuals and businesses a light at the end of the tunnel. 

The announcement comes as Victoria recorded just 73 new cases today - the lowest since July 3. The death toll however increased by 41, including 22 historical aged-care cases. 

Lord Mayor Sally Capp also spoke about Victoria's road to recovery on The Hot Breakfast this morning. 


31 August 2020

