Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victoria's sixth lockdown will be extended past Thursday, when it was expected to end.

However, we don't yet know how long the lockdown will be extended for, with Premier Andrews saying it's too early to know how long restrictions will be in place for.

“Obviously with almost 100 cases today, where many of them remain mysteries, many of them were out in the community during their infectious period. It's not going to be possible for us to open up our Victorian community in just a couple of days' time,” he said

COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar has spoken about how many young people are becoming sick with COVID.

“We have 300 people under the age of 20 in our 773 active cases. 171 people under the age of 10, and 131 in their teens, between 10 and 19. Similarly, we have 300 people between the ages of 20 and 39. I particularly appeal to those people in their 20s and 30s, this virus is very active in your age group at this point in time,” he said.

He wants young people to be mindful of any symptoms and if they've had any contact to exposure sites to get tested immediately.

Victoria has recorded 92 new local cases in the past 24 hours from 51,030 tests.

61 of those have been linked to existing outbreaks and the source of 31 are yet to be found.

Today’s tally is the highest total since September 3 last year, when Victoria recorded 112 new cases in one day.

