Victoria's 'Unprecedented' Code Brown Alert To Be Lifted

In place since January 19

Article heading image for Victoria's 'Unprecedented' Code Brown Alert To Be Lifted

The COVID-19 health alert 'Code Brown' is set to be lifted in Victoria from midday Monday, after being declared on January 19.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the constant decline of hospital numbers over recent days led to the decision, but added the health system is "still going to be very, very busy".

With less pressure on hospital staff, elective surgerys resumed a week ago in some settings.

Further restrictions have now eased, allowing metro hospitals to perform non-urgent elective surgeries up to 50%, while regional areas can perform up to 75%.

Ex-deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth told Nine News it's an ideal step forward.

"Elective surgery does need to get back on track, and it is important the government take active steps," Dr Coatsworth said.

"I would've liked to see it happen a little sooner to be honest."

The Code Brown alert was implemented in January, following the strain placed on the healthcare system in the midst of Omicron cases across the state.

During the state government-declared health alert, operations were reduced in private hospitals.

Patients with non-life threatening conditions were transported to another location to open up hospital beds in COVID wards.

The state recorded 7,223 new cases of COVID on Sunday. Sadly, the stats included 18 further deaths.

13 February 2022

